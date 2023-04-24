Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $32.53 Million Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,019,445 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 918,513 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs accounts for 2.8% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $32,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,108,703 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $728,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,355,000 after buying an additional 387,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after buying an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,350,597 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,557,000 after buying an additional 1,030,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,597,347 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,397,000 after buying an additional 540,834 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,101,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,229,638. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.48. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

