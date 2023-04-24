Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 47,388 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,790 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,388 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 9.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.09.

Insider Activity at Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PB stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $61.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,633. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.64. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.25 and a 12-month high of $78.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $346.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Further Reading

