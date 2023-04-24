Hodges Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 164,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $7,987,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.34% of STAAR Surgical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 23.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $51,001.31. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 27,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,417.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STAA. StockNews.com began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.59. The stock had a trading volume of 30,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,395. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.07 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.81. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $46.35 and a 52 week high of $112.27.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.37 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

