Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to Issue $1.12 Quarterly Dividend

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Hubbell has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Hubbell has a payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hubbell to earn $11.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.8 %

Hubbell stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $232.39. The stock had a trading volume of 394,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $263.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.65.

Insider Activity

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 9.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.33.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

See Also

