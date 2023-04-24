Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Humana by 63.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after acquiring an additional 654,681 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Humana by 5,251.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 469,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,677,000 after acquiring an additional 460,485 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,766,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Humana by 60.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,742,000 after buying an additional 269,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM stock opened at $490.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $410.87 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $501.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.87.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.09 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.89.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Further Reading

