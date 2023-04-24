Ibex Investors LLC Makes New $681,000 Investment in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)

Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares accounts for 0.5% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ibex Investors LLC owned 0.13% of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMV. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $456,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $802,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 2.7 %

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.11. 63,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,076. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.56. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $85.43 and a 1 year high of $183.13.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.