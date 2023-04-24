IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.42

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.42 and last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 1969791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.10.
IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $911.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
- Here’s 2 Private Label Food Makers That Can Thrive in Any Market
- Intuitive Machines Keeps Space Exploration Ambitions Alive
- Fifth Third Bancorp Remains Buoyant Among Regional Banks
- Can Clorox Keep Its Momentum Going Into Next Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.