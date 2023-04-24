IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.42

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.42 and last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 1969791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $911.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 115.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

