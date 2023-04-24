IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.42

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.42 and last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 1969791 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Capital One Financial started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $911.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.38% and a negative net margin of 115.17%. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.