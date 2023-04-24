Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $24,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $665,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $187.45. The stock had a trading volume of 52,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,433. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.86. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $197.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

