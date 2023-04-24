Ieq Capital LLC Buys 2,869 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 9.0% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.7% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $275.75. 310,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,660. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $322.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.53. The firm has a market cap of $174.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

