Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE BAC traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,319,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,138,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.30.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

