Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 57,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29,272 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,208,000 after buying an additional 25,868 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $107.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,914. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.21. The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

