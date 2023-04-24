Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INCY. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities raised shares of Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.43.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of Incyte stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $75.25. 1,606,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,564. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $86.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Incyte will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Incyte by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Incyte by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Incyte by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 43,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

