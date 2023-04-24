Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INCY. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities raised shares of Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.43.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of Incyte stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $75.25. 1,606,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,564. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Incyte will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Incyte by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Incyte by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Incyte by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 43,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

