Insider Buying: Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Director Purchases 59,881 Shares of Stock

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) Director Markus Sieger purchased 59,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $42,515.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 161,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,346.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Cyclo Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of CYTH traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.94. 604,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,000. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.03.
Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,122.89% and a negative return on equity of 212.13%.
Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Cyclo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.
Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile
Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product pipeline include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease and Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.
