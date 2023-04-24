Insider Buying: Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Director Purchases 59,881 Shares of Stock

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) Director Markus Sieger purchased 59,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $42,515.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 161,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,346.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cyclo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CYTH traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.94. 604,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,000. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.03.

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,122.89% and a negative return on equity of 212.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CYTH Get Rating ) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.17% of Cyclo Therapeutics worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Cyclo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product pipeline include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease and Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.