Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by Synergy Financial Group LTD

Synergy Financial Group LTD decreased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $80.99 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $90.19. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.64.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

Insider Activity

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $1,555,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,630,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,795,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

