Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.41

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 139036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LUNR shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Intuitive Machines Trading Down 3.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75.

About Intuitive Machines

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

