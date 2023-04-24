Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Shares Purchased by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 102.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,527,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QQQM traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.72. 472,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,813. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $104.62 and a 52-week high of $137.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.91.

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.