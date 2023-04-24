Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHO. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PHO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,542. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.98.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

