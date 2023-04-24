Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,257 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 22% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,845 call options.
Shares of NYSE:SQM traded up $3.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.92. 3,295,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,721. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.74. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $60.21 and a 12-month high of $115.76.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.23. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 95.37%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $184,773,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,391,000 after buying an additional 730,931 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $53,992,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61,196.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 617,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,282,000 after purchasing an additional 616,251 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 392.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 681,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,444,000 after purchasing an additional 543,343 shares during the period. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
