Investors Buy High Volume of THOR Industries Put Options (NYSE:THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,460 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 89% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,304 put options.

THOR Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

THO stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.75. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $105.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.95.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THO. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,638,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,651,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,264,000 after buying an additional 720,584 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,372,000 after buying an additional 655,770 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,637,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 330.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,371,000 after buying an additional 369,900 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About THOR Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

