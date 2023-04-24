iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $54.44

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.44 and last traded at $54.85, with a volume of 130873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.76.

Institutional Trading of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 29,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

