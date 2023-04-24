iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Position Increased by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,091,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,814,000 after buying an additional 140,492 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,107,000 after buying an additional 386,551 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,896,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,693,000 after buying an additional 352,559 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,389,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,467,000 after buying an additional 274,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,992,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,034,000 after buying an additional 91,221 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.00. 200,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,855. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.85.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

