iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.02

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.02 and last traded at $73.98, with a volume of 54685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.88.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,783,000 after buying an additional 12,836,736 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,243,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 651,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,871,000 after acquiring an additional 584,907 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

