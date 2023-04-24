iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,020 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 2.7% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $15,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.67. The stock had a trading volume of 594,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,381. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.54. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $100.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

