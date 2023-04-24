iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Morling Financial Advisors LLC

Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5,888.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.16. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $73.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

