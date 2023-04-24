iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Hits New 12-Month High at $125.12

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $125.12 and last traded at $125.05, with a volume of 743902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.86.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.50 and its 200-day moving average is $117.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,321,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,092,000 after purchasing an additional 316,210 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,378,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,092,000 after acquiring an additional 343,265 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,220,000 after acquiring an additional 73,206 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,499,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,806,000 after acquiring an additional 279,142 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

