iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.21

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.21 and last traded at $40.27, with a volume of 51773 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.83.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $825.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 9,559.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1,801.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

