iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.60

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.60 and last traded at $54.50, with a volume of 87983 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.56.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average of $54.92. The company has a market capitalization of $683.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 2500 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

