iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.65

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.65 and last traded at $74.62, with a volume of 2044019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.92.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.62.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at about $588,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,053,000. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth about $966,000.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

