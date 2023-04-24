JLP Asset Management LLC Has $6.70 Million Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

JLP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 267,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties accounts for about 4.5% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 9.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 145,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Mizuho raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.58.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $21.16. 557,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,383,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.28. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Healthpeak Properties news, COO Thomas Klaritch bought 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.