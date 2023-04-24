JLP Asset Management LLC Sells 57,100 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

JLP Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,100 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage accounts for about 0.4% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 271.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.56.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $151.33. 118,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,542. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.96 and a 200-day moving average of $157.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.97 and a 52 week high of $216.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 101.09%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

See Also

