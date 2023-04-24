John Todd Koning Sells 16,500 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) CFO John Todd Koning sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,823,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Todd Koning also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, John Todd Koning sold 22,500 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $332,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, John Todd Koning sold 13,068 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $185,565.60.

NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.49. 1,240,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.25. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $105.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.70 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 43.36% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphatec by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after buying an additional 34,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,431,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after buying an additional 77,959 shares in the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

