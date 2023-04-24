Joystick (JOY) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last Week

Joystick (JOY) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Joystick token can now be purchased for about $0.0453 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. Joystick has a market capitalization of $9.29 million and $15,298.71 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008383 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00028666 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020583 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018917 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001255 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,401.27 or 1.00004070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.03998559 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,200.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

