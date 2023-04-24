JUNO (JUNO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $54.15 Million

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One JUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00002729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JUNO has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. JUNO has a total market cap of $54.15 million and $256,336.31 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000024 BTC.

JUNO Profile

JUNO’s launch date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 72,509,178 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

