Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) EVP Sells $27,418.50 in Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) EVP Reshma Rangwala sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $27,418.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,831.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance
Karyopharm Therapeutics stock remained flat at $4.09 during midday trading on Monday. 1,727,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,169. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.07.
Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KPTI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.
Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).
