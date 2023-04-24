KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to $16.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KEY. StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.55.

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $11.61 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 509,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 41,681 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $491,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 26.4% during the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 266,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 55,572 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

