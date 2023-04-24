KlayUniverse (KUT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.03 Million

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last week, KlayUniverse has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for $0.0732 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges. KlayUniverse has a market cap of $4.03 million and $3,284.47 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse was first traded on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.09168282 USD and is down -3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,131.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

