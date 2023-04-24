KlayUniverse Price Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, KlayUniverse has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One KlayUniverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0931 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KlayUniverse has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and $4,320.44 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse was first traded on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.09168282 USD and is down -3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,131.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

