L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.03

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.03 and last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 101146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.78.

L’Air Liquide Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.88.

Institutional Trading of L’Air Liquide

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 44.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 12.2% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 30,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About L’Air Liquide

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

