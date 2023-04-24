Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.52 and last traded at $66.13. 243,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 783,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Legend Biotech from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.56.

Legend Biotech Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -44.68 and a beta of -0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Legend Biotech by 66.2% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 54,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Legend Biotech by 4,722.0% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 241,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 236,100 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

