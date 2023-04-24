Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LPX. DA Davidson lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:LPX traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.87. The company had a trading volume of 652,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,463. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.37 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 64.50% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 7,044,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $417,059,000 after buying an additional 1,249,003 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,614,296 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $185,015,000 after purchasing an additional 102,847 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,446,527 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $125,238,000 after purchasing an additional 35,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $151,692,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 71.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,227,429 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $62,832,000 after purchasing an additional 510,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

