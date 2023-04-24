Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Down 5.3%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $8.92. Approximately 699,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,617,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MGNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite Trading Down 5.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Magnite by 7,927.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Magnite by 391.9% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Magnite by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.