Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $180.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $143.33 and a 12 month high of $180.59.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,928 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,262,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,638 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,293 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

