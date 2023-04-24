Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 649,189 shares of company stock valued at $240,317,705. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3 %

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.44.

MA traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $374.00. 829,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $359.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.65. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

