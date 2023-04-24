Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 90,000 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 617,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $52,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NEE stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.95. 2,970,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,522,707. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.88. The stock has a market cap of $159.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.55.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

