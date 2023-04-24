Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 98 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.3% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $78,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.44.

MA stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $374.53. The company had a trading volume of 990,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $359.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.65. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The stock has a market cap of $357.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 649,189 shares of company stock worth $240,317,705. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

