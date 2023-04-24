Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $18.51 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8,068.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,445 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 149,591 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $18,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 17,955 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Argus reduced their target price on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.09.

Tesla Stock Down 2.2 %

TSLA traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.48. The company had a trading volume of 108,765,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,958,500. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $336.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $511.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.70.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

