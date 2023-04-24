Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,083 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $41,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MU Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,668 shares of company stock worth $3,290,566. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $508.95. The stock had a trading volume of 628,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,859. The company has a market capitalization of $225.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $491.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $570.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

