MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Position Lowered by Synergy Financial Group LTD

Synergy Financial Group LTD lessened its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up about 2.3% of Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,283.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,337.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,217.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,042.15.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Bank of America lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,475.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,419.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

