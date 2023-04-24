Metawar 1-Day Volume Tops $9.33 (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Metawar token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Metawar has a total market capitalization of $43.45 million and approximately $9.33 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metawar has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Metawar

Metawar was first traded on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00019547 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

